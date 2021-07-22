Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Update surfaces concerning Reds' pursuit of Eredivisie man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to kick-off next month, it will be fascinating to see who emerges as contenders for promotion in this division later this year.

Whilst the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will fancy their chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest will be determined to launch a push for a top-six finish in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

The Reds' lack of consistency during the previous campaign severely hampered their progress as they were only able to show glimpses of promise.

One of the main issues that Hughton will need to fix this summer is Forest's attacking woes as they only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 league games last season.

Considering that they are currently lacking a creative spark, it is hardly a surprise that the Championship side have been linked with a move for a player who recently managed to set the Eredivisie alight with his performances.

A report from Dutch outlet Veronica Inside earlier this month revealed that the Reds were eyeing a move for Fortuna Sittard ace Zian Flemming.

The attacking midfielder helped his side clinch an 11th-place finish in the Eredivisie last season by scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 33 appearances.

With Forest currently stepping up their preparations for the new term, a fresh update has now emerged concerning this particular transfer pursuit.

According to VoetbalPrimeur, Hughton's side are considering pulling out of a move for Flemming after having three bids rejected by Fortuna Sittard.

Although the 22-year-old is understood to be open to the possibility of sealing a move to the City Ground, his side are believed to be holding out for a transfer fee which Forest are unable to match.

Whereas this report does not state the exact figure that Fortuna Sittard value Flemming at, it has suggested that they are seeking several million euros for Flemming.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this speculation turns out to be true, Forest may need to switch their attention to alternative targets as they cannot afford to pay over the odds for a player in the current financial climate.

However, when you consider that Flemming clearly possesses an abundance of talent, the Reds ought to consider submitting an improved bid before giving up on this pursuit.

As well as being directly involved in 19 league goals last season, the attacking midfielder also averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.14 in the Eredivisie.

Providing that Forest are able to convince Fortuna Sittard to part ways with Flemming for a reasonable fee, the Dutchman could end up making a real difference in the Championship later this year.

