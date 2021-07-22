Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We have seen King of the Ring tournaments in the past, but reports suggest that WWE is tentatively planning on holding a Queen of the Ring tournament at some stage this year.

WrestlingInc notes that the company is planning, albeit only tentatively right now, for the tournament at some stage this year. A specific date or month for the tournament was not provided.

The report goes on to state that the plan, as of right now, is for the tournament to air on Peacock. The report also explains that the tournament will be a "main roster show" presumably meaning it'll be a one-night event featuring only Raw and SmackDown talent.

The WrestlingInc report didn't note whether a King of the Ring tournament is also slated to take place this year, but reports over the last few months have indicated that a men's tournament will likely be taking place at some stage in 2021 or early 2022.

While there have been 11 King of the Ring tournaments through WWE history from 1993 to 2020, with the most recent being won by Baron Corbin, there has yet to be a Queen of the Ring tournament, but it's been something that fans have been clamouring for for years now.

If the Queen of the Ring tournament takes place during a one-night pay-per-view on the Peacock and the WWE Network, as the report seems to suggest, then this could be the second time that WWE has put on an all women's show after Evolution in 2018.

There is no official word from WWE on the matter, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates.

