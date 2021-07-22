Battlefield 2042: Developers introduce Portal at EA Play Live

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 was one of the main titles featured at this year's EA Play Live event and we now know much more than we did before.

The first-person mass warfare shooter is preparing to make its next-generation debut for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after the game's developers revealed their step into the unknown back in June.

EA and DICE will be taking the Battlefield franchise 21 years forward in time where gamers can take full advantage of futuristic weapons, gadgets and gizmos scampering their way across the hectic and chaotic battlegrounds.

With up to 128 players playing in a single lobby and maps the size of small counties, we could be in for one heck of a ride when Battlefield 2042 is released.

Battlefield 2042 Portal

Redacted Mode was the all-new game mode that was introduced with some fanfare at EA Play Live, and we got to see even more futuristic gadgets and gizmos dominating the battlegrounds.

As well as this, we got to see an interesting blend of past and present soldiers and technology going head to head, which gives gamers more variety than ever before.

Knives, defibrillators, spitfires and collapsing building make-up for a fully customisable experience that can see armies from 1942 taking on fleets from 2042.

Here is the trailer that was showcased during EA Play Live (via YouTube):

While the maps can't be edited, and it was confirmed on stage that penguins with flamethrowers might be pushing beyond the boundaries, EA and DICE are giving back to the fans with Portal and we applaud this!

Battlefield 2042 will launch on 22nd October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, PS4 and Xbox One.

