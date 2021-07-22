Wolves Transfer News: Three major clubs ask about Molineux star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto has caught the eye of three major European clubs, as reported by 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Neto?

The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury that he sustained in April but that hasn't stopped other clubs showing an interest in the youngster.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus have all reportedly made enquiries about Neto's availability, although it is understood that Wolves won't consider selling the winger unless they receive a huge offer for his services.

What were Neto's stats in 2020/21?

It is not a major surprise that Neto, who earns £50,000-a-week, is being looked at by some of the continent's biggest clubs given how well he performed for Wolves last term.

The Portugal international registered five goals and six assists in the league, meaning that he was directly involved in more goals than any of his teammates (via WhoScored).

He also topped Wolves' rankings when it came to key passes (61) and featured in the top two at the club for dribbles completed (64) and shots attempted (61).

Arsenal CONFIDENT they can land James Maddison this summer! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What has Thierry Henry said about Neto?

Neto has earned himself plenty of admirers over the past 12 months, including former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

During an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football earlier this year, Henry praised Neto after Wolves had faced Liverpool by highlighting the attributes that he possesses which make him such an exciting talent.

As quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Henry said of Neto: “I like him a lot. Especially the situation that he found himself in with (Raul) Jimenez being injured and Diogo Jota now playing for the other side tonight.

“It’s not easy to have everything on your shoulders. What I like is he’s not scared to beat people on the outside. I like it, he can cross with his right, finish with his left.

“He’s always looking to have a go and attack the defender - always on the front foot.

“It’s not easy to do this at such a young age, in a team where you’re not often in possession and dominating games. I think he’s performed extremely well.”

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Should Wolves consider selling Neto?

Wolves sold goalkeeper Rui Patricio to Roma last week, while Ruben Neves has been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester United, and Adama Traore is being monitored by Leeds.

With this in mind, it seems that Wolves are in danger of losing a number of their star players from recent seasons this summer. That is why they cannot afford to let Neto go at any cost.

New manager Bruno Lage needs to be given the opportunity to work with a competitive squad but he will be left with an uphill task if Wolves allow several members of their first-team to leave.

The Midlands-based club should be looking to build their side around Neto moving forwards, not letting him move on when he still has his peak years ahead of him.

News Now - Sport News