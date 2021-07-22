Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are a select few people who believe David Beckham was 'overrated' as a footballer.

Some think the former England captain was more of a celebrity during his playing days, but they've clearly forgotten just how good he was - particularly at Real Madrid.

In fact, Beckham's spell with the Spanish side is criminally underrated in the present day.

The now 46-year-old joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2003 and he was instantly branded as one of Los Blancos' famous 'Galacticos'.

Some fail to live up to that prestigious label, but Beckham certainly didn't.

He played 159 games for Real Madrid in his four seasons at the club, scoring 20 goals and assisting his superstar colleagues on 51 occasions.

Beckham's assist tally is mighty impressive and a significant number of them came courtesy of stunning long-range passes.

One of his finest came against Atletico Madrid and the recipient of the Englishman's incredible pass on that day was the legendary Raul Gonzalez.

Beckham's ball from inside his own half was so accurate that the Spanish striker was able to head it first-time over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

It is without question one of the most underrated assists in footballing history.

Beckham's incredible assist vs Atletico Madrid

What a goal that is. The pass, the finish, it was a thing of beauty from two iconic figures.

The way Beckham played long-range passes was just so easy on the eye, something Rio Ferdinand previously touched on when eulogising his former England teammate.

“David Beckham is up there with the best passers I’ve ever played with; over a long distance he was ‘radar foot’," Ferdinand said. "Some left footers look beautiful when they pass the ball. His right foot was like that – it even sounded nice when he hit the ball.”

Rio really was bang on the money in his assessment and perhaps the only player in the world right now who plays passes or whips in crosses like Beckham is Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

But even the brilliant Belgian's technique is slightly inferior. Well, in our opinion anyway...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

News Now - Sport News