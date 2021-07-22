Rangers Transfer News: Nikola Katic stance on loan move this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Long-term Rangers absentee Nikola Katic is committed to staying at Ibrox this season, Glasgow Live reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nikola Katic?

The report discloses that the 24-year-old centre-back has no intention of leaving Ibrox on loan once he recovers from his knee injury.

He's focused on getting fully fit and winning his place back in the Gers first-team.

How long has Katic been out for action for?

Katic, who joined Rangers from Slaven Belupo in 2018, suffered a knee injury in training last July which lead to him having an operation and missing the entirety of last season.

This was extremely unfortunate timing for the 24-year-old, as Rangers comfortably won the Premiership title by 25 points in his absence.

Will it be difficult for Katic to regain his place in the first-team?

Based on the Rangers squad on Transfermarkt, it might be difficult for Katic to win back his place in the Gers team, although it should be remembered that prior to his injury the 6 ft 4 centre-back had been a regular under Gerrard, making 59 appearances in all competitions.

As it stands, Rangers currently have six centre-backs in their squad. But looking more closely, some of those players rarely featured for the Gers last season.

George Edmundson made only one appearance, before spending the second-half of the season on loan at Derby, and Jack Simpson played six times after signing from Bournemouth.

There were other players Rangers relied on at centre-back; Leon Balogun, who made 28 appearances, Filip Helander, who played 31 times, and Connor Goldson, who made an impressive 56 outings.

Those statistics seem to show that only Goldson is a mainstay at the back for Rangers, with Helander and Balogun taking it in turns to playing alongside the Englishman.

One centre-half spot still seemingly being up for grabs could provide Katic with enough motivation to prove to the Gers boss that he should be partnering Goldson every week once he is fully fit.

Would a loan move suit Katic?

Even though Katic isn't thinking about a temporary Rangers exit, perhaps one would suit the player.

A loan move would guarantee Katic a regular start, which he might not get at Ibrox as he battles to get fit. Should the defender return to fitness before the end of the transfer window, maybe a loan move until January could suit both parties.

It would allow Katic to get games under his belt - then he can return to Rangers at the halfway point of the season and work out his future at the club with Gerrard.

Perhaps he will perform so well on loan that he will be slotted back in the Gers first-team when the opportunity comes.

