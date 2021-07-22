Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Memphis Depay was presented as a Barcelona player at the Camp Nou on Thursday evening.

The Dutchman has joined the club on a free transfer after his contract with Lyon expired this summer.

One of the most daunting tasks a new Barcelona player has to face is the skill routine in front of the media.

Many players have failed to produce the goods when asked to show off their skills.

Ousmane Dembele is the most high profile player who has made themselves look silly while trying to show what they can do.

The Frenchman is a very skillful player but his routine was nothing short of disastrous. Relive it below:

Memphis' routine was very different to Dembele's, however.

The Dutchman was under a lot of pressure to perform but he passed the test with flying colours.

He juggled the ball successfully for around 30 seconds and managed to pull off a few impressive tricks.

That's how it's done.

Memphis went on to express his joy at signing for the Catalan giants.

“It’s an honour to be here, it’s a dream come true,” he said, per Sport. “Many thanks to the president for making the effort to reach this deal, at last I am here.

"The passion that fans have and the city has, everyone knows the importance of this club. It’s an enormous club, it’s big for me and now at 27 years old I can make this dream come true.

"I’m really looking forward to playing at a full Camp Nou. It’s the time to work and show it to the fans. I want to thank Ronald Koeman for his confidence. He knows I am very happy to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

News Now - Sport News