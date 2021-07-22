Liverpool Transfer News: £60k p/w star with "the right attitude" on Anfield radar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar this summer, as the Reds consider bolstering their attacking options.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jarrod Bowen?

The Athletic claim that West Ham winger Bowen is on Liverpool's radar and features on the Reds' shortlist of potential attacking signings.

The report suggests that the 24-year-old is rated highly by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club will continue to monitor his progress at the Hammers regardless of whether they actively try to sign him this summer.

Firming up interest in Bowen could ultimately depend on the futures of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri who are both seen as sellable assets in the transfer window.

What has Robert Snodgrass said about Bowen?

Former West Ham midfielder Snodgrass waxed lyrical over Bowen’s ability last year and claimed he’s got the right attitude to have a successful career.

Speaking to West Ham’s official website in December, Snodgrass said, “First and foremost, Jarrod is a great kid, and he wants to learn. He wants to be better.

"He’s already building relationships with full-backs, strikers, and midfield men running in behind – it’s what’s got him there – so now it’s just little cute things he can add to his game to become a mainstay in the Premier League."

The Scotland international added, “He’s got all the attributes to do so and he’s got the right attitude. West Ham have got a terrific player.”

How many goals did Bowen score in the Premier League last season?

According to WhoScored, Bowen featured in every Premier League game for West Ham last season making 38 appearances, as the side secured European football with an impressive sixth place finish.

The 24-year-old ended the league campaign as the Hammers’ fourth top scorer with eight goals and he registered a further five assists from the right flank.

Do Liverpool need Bowen?

Whilst Bowen isn’t a big name player, the winger could possibly be a decent backup for Liverpool’s attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota as he has proven capable of scoring goals in England's top flight.

According to Salary Sport, Bowen earns a weekly wage of £60,000 which would likely be an affordable salary in comparison to the Reds’ current stars, although he would probably earn more were he to move to Anfield. However, his transfer fee could be the biggest concern.

Another recent report from The Athletic claimed that West Ham would only consider a bid north of £35m for the 24-year-old, a pricey figure for a backup player.

If West Ham are indeed demanding such a high amount for Bowen then Liverpool should steer clear of the winger and look at alternative options this summer.

