Tottenham Transfer News: Update emerges on incoming Spurs exit

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is looking to leave the club this summer and his exit should gather pace over the next few weeks.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Toby Alderweireld?

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Tottenham's Alderweireld is hoping to leave Spurs this summer and is confident that a move can be completed after the European Championships.

The report suggested that Spurs would be unlikely to stand in the Belgian's way if they were to receive an acceptable offer for the defender, as the club are looking to sign two new centre-backs this summer.

It now appears that the 32-year-old's departure could get going in the coming weeks, after a six year stay with the north London outfit.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Alderweireld?

O'Rourke claims that Alderweireld is looking to leave Spurs to move back to Belgium and suggests an exit will gather pace over the next couple of weeks.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “Toby Alderweireld is looking to move on and move back to Belgium. So I think that one will probably gather pace over the next couple of weeks as well that Alderweireld will be on his way out of Tottenham."

According to Salary Sport, the defender's contract isn't set to expire until June 2023 and he is currently earning a weekly wage of £150,000.

To hear what O'Rourke said in full about Alderweireld, check out the video below...

How did Alderweireld perform in the Premier League last season?

According to WhoScored, Alderweireld was the best performing centre-back for Tottenham in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a rating of 6.86.

The Belgium international was a mainstay in Spurs' backline having made 25 league appearances and averaged 4.6 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.1 blocks per game.

At 32 years old there are question marks over how long Alderweireld can continue to perform at a high level for Tottenham and the club should consider planning for the future by signing a younger alternative.

Are Tottenham already looking at younger alternatives at centre-back?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero this summer, although he warned that the transfer is not at an advanced stage as it stands.

Romero is just 23 years old and according to WhoScored, he won 3.6 aerial duels and made 3.1 interceptions per game in Serie A last term. His dominance at the back suggests that he would be a wise replacement for Alderweireld.

Reports from the Guardian last month revealed that Tottenham are also interested in signing Sevilla's Joules Kounde who has a release clause of £69m, although he's expected to be available for less than that.

The recent speculation certainly suggests that Spurs are in the market for centre-backs this summer which could spell the end of Alderweireld's time at the club.

