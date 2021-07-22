West Ham Transfer News: Fresh development emerges in Declan Rice saga

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are ready to offer Declan Rice a bumper new deal in order to try to keep the midfielder at the club, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Declan Rice' future?

Rice's future has been the cause of speculation in recent months, with Chelsea reportedly keen on signing him, and Manchester United also tracking the 22-year-old's situation.

The England international has previously turned down two contract offers from his current employers but West Ham are set to make another attempt to tie him down to a long-term deal in a bid to fend off interest from rival clubs.

What are West Ham already doing to try to secure Rice's future?

Keeping Rice looks likely to test West Ham's finances, so the club have already made moves to offload some of their highest earners this summer.

The Irons allowed Felipe Anderson to depart the club on a permanent deal earlier this month, as the Brazilian attacker returned to Lazio. Meanwhile, they are also in talks with Galatasaray over the potential sale of Andriy Yarmolenko.

Despite only playing 15 league games for West Ham last term, Yarmolenko currently earns £115,000-a-week, so getting rid of him could help to free up some money which can then be offered to Rice in his new deal.

How has Rice fared at West Ham?

Since making his West Ham debut in 2017, Rice has become an integral member of the squad.

The holding midfielder has made over 30 league appearances in each of his last three seasons, and was handed the captain's armband for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign, despite only turning 22 in January.

In total, Rice has played 131 matches for the Hammers in the Premier League, and he helped the side secure European football last season, when they finished sixth under the stewardship of David Moyes to book their place in this year's Europa League.

Will Rice accept West Ham's offer?

It sounds like West Ham are going to make Rice a lucrative offer, so he may be tempted to consider their proposal.

However, it has been claimed that he did have his "head turned" during England's run to the final at Euro 2020, suggesting that he has his heart set on moving to a major club this summer.

With this in mind, it could be very difficult for West Ham to convince him to stay, even if they put an incredibly generous offer on the table for the rising star.

