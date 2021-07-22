Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spain didn't get the ideal result in their 2020 Olympics opener against Egypt.

La Rojita fielded a strong side for their clash at the Sapporo Dome.

Unai Simon, Pau Torres, Pedri and Dani Olmo starred for Spain at Euro 2020 and they all started in Japan.

But, despite having so much talent in their ranks, Spain were unable to get all three points as the game ended 0-0.

To make matters even worse for Spain, two of their starters were forced off with injuries.

Oscar Mingueza was the first to be replaced as he went off injured after 22 minutes.

Dani Ceballos also could not continue after a nasty looking injury just before half-time.

The Spanish midfielder was caught on the ankle by Taher Mohamed.

A yellow card was issued to the Egypt ace. VAR looked at the incident but decided the right decision had been made.

View the challenge below:

Ceballos spent a few minutes on the ground before limping off.

An image showed that Ceballos' ankle had blown up just minutes after the challenge was made.

And two further images, taken after the game, shows the extent of the damage to Ceballos' foot.

Ouch. It is no surprise at all that Ceballos was in so much discomfort on the pitch and could not continue.

It is unknown how long he will be out of action for but his further participation in Spain's Olympics campaign is in doubt.

The 24-year-old took to social media after the game where he spoke of his injury.

"Sore. Yes. But with the hope and enthusiasm of trying to do everything to return and continue helping my team-mates in these Olympic Games," he said, per Goal.

We hope Ceballos' injury isn't as bad as it looks and that he's back on the pitch as soon as possible.

