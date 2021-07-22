Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal remain interested in re-signing Glen Kamara and could priorities a move for the Rangers star if they continue to struggle to sign other midfield targets, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves has been linked with a move to The Emirates as Mikel Arteta plots an overhaul after a disappointing first full season in charge.

Still, Manchester United are now said to lead the race for the Portugal international, the club may have to take stock.

Arsenal CONFIDENT they can land James Maddison this summer! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

Kamara - who formed a huge part of Steven Gerrard's side to win the Scottish Premiership title - first emerged as a target back in April and has also attracted the interest of Everton and West Ham.

An unnamed team in the Russian Premier League have also offered his representatives a lucrative move there.

Why do Arsenal want to re-sign Kamara?

Having started 28 of the club's 38 league games last time out, the 25-year-old certainly made himself a crucial figure in their success.

Indeed, according to WhoScored data, the former Dundee man - who played one game under Arsene Wenger during his initial stint in north London - amassed the highest pass completion rate of any outfield player to have started the game for the club last time out (90.5%).

Throw in the fact that the Finnish star also averaged the highest number of interceptions per game (3.3) in the Euro 2020 group stage and it's easy to see why Arsenal are keen on bringing him back.

How much could Glen Kamara cost to sign?

With just under two years left on his contract, Rangers do have a decision to make.

While the situation isn't exactly at panic stations at the moment, this summer arguably represents the last genuine time to command a decent fee for a man they signed for just £50k.

Previously, The Daily Mail have claimed Rangers value the player at around £10m.

What has been said about Kamara and Arsenal?

Writing in The Scottish Sun last week, former Rangers star Kris Boyd backed the player as having the quality to thrive in the Premier League.

"He walked away for Arsenal for nothing in 2017. Kamara was a steal for Gerrard at just £50,000 from Dundee in 2019," he wrote.

1 of 10 True or false: Kieran Tierney was born in Scotland True False

"If he plays against his old club at Ibrox, Arsenal will see his vast improvement since he left the Emirates.

"Kamara was excellent for Rangers last season. He was a real go-to guy in a title-winning team.

"He then followed that up with a strong Euros for Finland, looking right at home at that level.

"Kamara is a talented footballer who could comfortably play in the English Premier League.

"He is worth millions and that’s why it’s important for Rangers to sort out his future."

Transfer News LIVE: Gray joins Everton, Gollini to Spurs, PSG eye Pogba

News Now - Sport News