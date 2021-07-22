Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end.

United have been keen to extend the Frenchman's contract with his current deal set to run out next summer.

However, according to The Mirror, he has rejected the chance to extend his stay in Manchester.

It's been reported that United wanted to tie Pogba down to a long-term deal and offered him a £350,000-a-week deal.

That's a £100,000-per-week increase on his current deal.

However, Pogba has reportedly rejected the chance to become the third highest paid player in the Premier League, behind Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea.

United are now looking to sell Pogba following his unwillingness to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils do not want to see him leave for free next summer and thus are willing to accept offers of £50m for the 28-year-old.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested and are ready to pay £45m.

The French giants recently signed Georginio Wijnaldum and are stacked in the centre of midfield but the Dutchman wants to see Pogba join him at the club.

"He is incredible, I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player!” Wijnaldum told RMC, per the Mirror. “All the teams would like to have him.

"If you ask any player from another team if he would like Paul Pogba to join him, everyone will say yes because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities. He has it all. one of the best midfielders in the world.

"I would love to have Paul Pogba with us here because he's a great player."

Pogba was signed by United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m.

He has played 199 times in the past five seasons, scoring 38 goals and helping the club to two major trophies.

