Liverpool quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Reds stars?

Whilst Liverpool were able to salvage a respectable third-place finish in the Premier League last season by producing some impressive displays earlier this year, manager Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to oversee another title push during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds manager has already bolstered his squad this summer by sealing a move for Ibrahima Konate who is expected to provide competition at centre-back for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The France Under-21 international is set to wear the number five shirt which has an illustrious history at Anfield.

Donned by Georginio Wijnaldum and Milan Baros during the club's Champions League triumphs in 2005 and 2019, Konate will be hoping to produce some stand-out performances in this particular jersey later this year.

If Liverpool are to achieve a great deal of success next season, they will need Roberto Firmino to be on top-form.

The latest in a long-line of fantastic players to wear the number nine shirt for the Reds, the Brazilian will be determined to reach the 100 goal mark in the not-too-distant future.

Having found the back of the net on 87 occasions in all competitions since joining Liverpool in 2015, Firmino will fancy his chances of reaching this particular milestone if he can maintain his fitness.

Ahead of the club's opening weekend clash with Norwich City, we have decided to create a quiz in which you have to match up these past and present Liverpool stars with their respective shirt numbers.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Trent Alexander-Arnold wear for Liverpool? 3 66 5 4

