Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dimitri Van den Bergh put in an incredible performance as he stunned Gerwyn Price in their World Matchplay quarter-final on Thursday evening.

The Belgian went into the game as the reigning Matchplay champion but was the underdog against Price.

The Iceman is the world number one and was the favourite to win the tournament.

But it was Van den Bergh who started off the better of the two players.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The 27-year-old raced into a 6-2 lead against Price, who was far from his best.

Price battled back though and managed to reduce the deficit to 8-7.

He then decided to mock Van den Bergh as he made his way off stage for the third interval.

Van den Bergh has a signature dance he does on stage before every game and Price decided to imitate it.

Price's actions would come back to bite him, though, as he was blown away after the break.

The Welshman would win just two more legs as Van den Bergh powered to a 16-9 victory.

And, when his win was confirmed, he decided to give some back to his opponent.

Van Den Bergh did his best Price impression by flexing his muscles before fist-bumping to the crowd when his opponent left the stage.

What a performance from Van den Bergh. And what a celebration, too.

'The DreamMaker' averaged 102 in the defeat of Price.

He will play Krzysztof Ratajski in the last four. The Pole saw off Callan Rydz earlier on in the evening.

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

News Now - Sport News