Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh price-tag emerges for Premier League target

Arsenal have been told by Sheffield United that they will need to pay more than £32m to sign Aaron Ramsdale, The Times reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aaron Ramsdale?

The report discloses that the Gunners have had two bids already rejected for the Blades goalkeeper, and the Championship club have informed Arsenal that if they want to sign the 23-year-old they will need to pay upwards of £32m.

Why do Sheffield United want so much money?

The Times report also reveals that Sheffield United want so much money for Ramsdale as he is English and was part of the squad picked by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2020.

The Bramall Lane club also believe that he is one of a select number of players who can raise a large transfer fee after they were relegated last season. The Blades paid £18.5m to Bournemouth for Ramsdale last August.

What is the current goalkeeping situation at Arsenal?

The current goalkeeping situation at Arsenal is an intriguing one for manager Mikel Arteta. As Transfermarkt shows, the current first-team squad has three goalies - Bernd Leno, Runar Alex Runarsson and Dejan Iliev.

Of that trio, Leno is by far the first choice, as he has made 117 appearances for the Gunners, compared to Runarsson who has made six appearances, and Iliev who is yet to play for the first-team.

There is some doubt over Leno's long-term future at the club though, as Football.London reported in May that Arsenal would be open to selling the 29-year-old in the summer transfer window if a suitable bid arrived.

So far that has not happened as Leno is still an Arsenal player, but his uncertain future may be the core reason the Gunners are making moves for Ramsdale.

With two years left on Leno's contract, this summer could present the last opportunity for the North London side to sell the £19.8m-rated German for big money.

Where would Ramsdale rank among Arsenal's most expensive signings?

If Arsenal do pay the £32m-plus that Sheffield United want, Ramsdale will go down as one of the most expensive signings in the Gunners' history. Transfermarkt shows that the highest fee the club have paid for a player is £72m to sign Nicolas Pepe.

Should the 6 ft 2 shot-stopper join the club, he will be one of their 10 most expensive transfers. He would be their ninth priciest, ahead of the £30.6m paid for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ramsdale would also cost more than Kieran Tierney, who cost £24.3m, and he would be Arsenal's most expensive goalkeeper too, as Leno was signed for £22.5m.

The former Bournemouth number one would not be cheap. But with uncertainty over Leno's future, maybe Arsenal feel that it is worth going that extra mile for a player who could be a mainstay for years to come considering his age.

