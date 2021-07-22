Chelsea Transfer News: What Blues are banking on when it comes to Erling Haaland

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pete O’Rourke believes Chelsea are banking on Borussia Dortmund’s financial sense in their pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Dean Jones recently claimed that Chelsea are working behind the scenes to complete a deal for Dortmund's Haaland this summer and suggested that the forward is now interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

In recent weeks Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft revealed that the Bundesliga outfit wouldn't say no to an offer of €175m (£149.6m) for the 21-year-old.

And O'Rourke has now claimed that Chelsea will likely be banking on Dortmund to make a business decision as the Blues could be prepared to table an opening bid for the Norwegian.

Enter here

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Haaland to Chelsea?

O’Rourke claims that Chelsea would have to offer Dortmund a huge fee to secure a deal to sign Haaland but suggests the Blues will be banking on the German side's financial sense to get a transfer over the line this summer.

Transfer News LIVE: Gollini to Spurs, PSG eye Pogba, Arsenal linked with Henderson

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “Erling Haaland is the number one target but again it’s going to be a huge fee to try and tempt Dortmund into selling him. So, we’re talking about maybe a £135m bid that Chelsea are ready to put on the table.

“And that’s what I think Chelsea are banking on right now, they’re banking on business and financial sense of a £135m deal that Dortmund will have to take. Otherwise, basically they’re losing half of their money as he’ll leave next summer when his release clause becomes active.”

To hear what O'Rourke had to say about Haaland in full, check out the video below...

Why will Haaland be cheaper next summer?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano reported in February that Haaland has a release clause of €75m (£64.8m) included in his contract at Dortmund, however this will only come into effect in the summer transfer window of 2022.

In the meantime, the German outfit can demand what they like for the 21-year-old with reports suggesting that Europe's biggest sides will have to break the bank to secure his highly sought-after signature.

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

What's the advantage of signing Haaland now?

Should Chelsea wait until next summer to attempt to sign Haaland they would likely face considerably more competition for his signature due to his reported €75m (£64.8m) release clause becoming active.

Whilst the clinical attacker would undoubtedly cost a hefty fee, the advantage of signing Haaland now is that he can be bought straight away without having to fend off as much interest from other clubs.

Chelsea are also in need of a striker despite spending a reported £47.5m on Timo Werner last year, as the Germany international has struggled to replicate the goalscoring form he showed for RB Leipzig in previous seasons with just six Premier League goals to his name.

News Now - Sport News