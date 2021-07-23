Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane gave a very honest interview about his Tottenham future in May.

"I don't want to have come to the end of my career and have any regrets," he said in an interview with Gary Neville. "So, I want to be the best that I can be. I've said before, I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I'd never say that I would leave Spurs.

"I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play. I feel like for sure I've got so much more to give."

Kane has been at Tottenham since the age of 11 but it appears his 16-year spell with the club is coming to an end.

That's because, according to The Sun, Kane is poised to leave the club and join Manchester City this summer.

It's reported that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has granted Kane permission to leave to another English club.

The Sun say that Kane is poised to join Pep Guardiola's side in a £160million move. That will make him the second most expensive player in football history, only behind Neymar.

The Englishman will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League at an eye-watering £400,000-per-week. The deal will be either four or five years.

Levy was reluctant to let Kane leave to another English club but is said to have revealed the U-turn to Kane last Friday.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Charlie got the call at the end of last week.

“Obviously Harry was delighted because he never wanted to leave Spurs, his beloved boyhood club, on bad terms.

"A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference. It is also preferable from Spurs’ viewpoint.

“Terms have provisionally been agreed, and it’s an incredible deal. It’s now just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Harry is in the pomp of his career, and wants to win trophies. This is a brilliant signing for both parties.”

Kane scored 221 times in 336 games for Tottenham. Even if he does leave, he has cemented himself as a Spurs legend.

