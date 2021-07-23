Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The deal of the summer looks set to finally happen - Harry Kane is moving to Manchester City.

On Thursday evening, a report in The Sun claimed that Kane will leave Tottenham in a £160 million move to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

A source told the newspaper: “Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms.

“His value has never been higher.”

Now, it’s just a case of ‘dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s’ on a massive £400,00-per-week contract.

That deal would make the 27-year-old the highest-paid player in Premier League history, doubling his wages.

But who are the top 10 best-paid players in the Premier League right now?

Well, according to The Sun, Kane will surpass teammate Kevin de Bruyne, who picks up a cool £385,000-per-week. We’re sure he’ll be gutted at no longer being the best-paid player at the club and the league…

After the two Man City stars comes Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United’s - yet to be confirmed signing - Jadon Sancho on £350,000-per-week.

Kai Havertz is in fifth, having signed a £310,000-per-week contract at Chelsea last season and helping them to win the Champions League.

Another Man City star is next with Raheem Sterling picking up £300,000-per-week - £10,000 more than Paul Pogba who could earn even more money if he moves to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Timo Werner is next with a weekly wage of £270,000-per week.

The top 10 is completed by two more United players with Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both picking up £250,000-per-week.

Take a look at the top 10 courtesy of The Sun:

Back to Kane’s move to Man City and Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, finally allowed his star man to leave the club and informed both the striker and his agent - older brother Charlie - last week.

"Harry and Charlie got the call at the end of last week," a source at The Sun revealed.

“Obviously Harry was delighted because he never wanted to leave Spurs, his beloved boyhood club, on bad terms.

“Daniel Levy is a canny operator though and after Harry’s brilliant efforts and goals at the Euros his value has never been higher.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“By waiting until now, he has probably put another £20million or so on his price tag. A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference.

“It is also preferable from Spurs’ viewpoint. They do not want to lose him to another London side.

“Terms have provisionally been agreed, and it’s an incredible deal. It’s now just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Harry is in the pomp of his career, and wants to win trophies. This is a brilliant signing for both parties.”

Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about the Harry Kane era at Tottenham Hotspur?

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

News Now - Sport News