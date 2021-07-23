Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua has been called out by boxing rival Trevor Bryan after the American claimed the winner of Joshua's next world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk 'must face me as a mandatory'.

Joshua, 31, will defend his IBF, WBA (Super) and WBO world heavyweight titles against Usyk, 34, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25.

'The Dream' Bryan, who is promoted by legendary boxing promoter Don King, has won all 21 of his pro fights to date with 15 knockouts and no defeats.

The unbeaten American, 31, inflicted a crushing knockout on Bermane Stiverne to claim the vacant WBA (Regular) belt at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

And now, Bryan has set his sights on facing the winner of Joshua and Usyk's super fight, as he wants to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Speaking to World Boxing News, he said: “I am the “regular” WBA heavyweight champion. I’m ranked number one to defend against the “super” WBA heavyweight champion in Anthony Joshua.

“I’m so excited to be in a position to fight him.

“We know that Usyk is ranked number for the WBO heavyweight championship to face Anthony Joshua, but the winner of that fight must face me as a mandatory.”

However, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to set up a fight between Bryan and Dillian Whyte, with the pay-per-view event taking place in the United States.

“I wanna take Dillian Whyte to America for his next fight this summer," Hearn told iFL TV. "Give him some profile over there. Yes [to headline a show], it’s the only way.

"Go over, MSG, wherever it is, go and make a name over there and then I’d love to make the Wilder fight later in the year.

"There’s a good fight coming up with Jermaine Franklin and Stephan Shaw. The winner of that’s a good fight. Trevor Bryan is another option for the WBA ‘regular’.

“There’s plenty of options, I’d like it to be an American.”

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is also expected to defend the WBC title in a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder on October 9, with Bryan stating that he expects The Gypsy King to emerge victorious.

“Listen, I’m not sure if I consider the whole Tyson Fury situation a pull-out,” he added. “If the man caught Covid, then they reschedule the fight for another date and time.

"I believe Fury will win this third fight. Overall, Fury is a more technical fighter than Deontay Wilder – in my opinion.”

