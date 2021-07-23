Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano drops big Granit Xhaka update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roma are optimistic that a deal can soon be agreed that will see Granit Xhaka leave Arsenal to join the Serie A club, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Granit Xhaka?

Writing in his transfer column for Sportskeeda, Romano discloses that Roma are confident that a deal can be reached that would see the 28-year-old move to Italy.

The Roman side hope that Arsenal's recent signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht will provide the opportunity to finally get the deal done.

How long have negotiations been going on for?

Romano states in his column that negotiations between Arsenal and Roma have been going on for a while, with Roma having a €15m (£12.8m) offer for the Swiss international turned down by the North London side.

The side managed by Jose Mourinho reportedly agreed personal terms with Xhaka months ago, however, and are optimistic they can now get something over the line.

How many times has Xhaka played for Arsenal?

Xhaka's time at Arsenal has had it's share of ups and downs since he joined the club from Borussia Mönchengladbach for a reported fee of £35m in May 2016.Probably the high point was when he was appointed club captain by Unai Emery in September 2019.

The low point followed soon after, as Emery stripped Xhaka of the club captaincy in November 2019, after hitting out at Arsenal fans who cheered when he was substituted during a match against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka didn't leave Arsenal after that incident, and indeed found himself back in the team on a regular basis under Emery's replacement Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder has made 220 appearances and weighed in with 13 goals and 20 assists during his time at Arsenal, which is a decent return for a defensive midfielder.

He also helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2017 and 2020.

Does Albert Sambi Lakonga have what it takes to replace Xhaka?

As previously mentioned, Arsenal recently completed the signing of Lokonga from Anderlecht, for a fee reported to be £17.2m.At 21 years old, the midfielder is just at the start of his career.

Despite his young age, he has played a lot of football, making 78 first-team appearances for Anderlecht. The powers that be at Arsenal must have been impressed by what they saw in those games to spend such a large amount of money on the player.

It won't be easy for Lokonga to replace Xhaka immediately. He lacks the experience of the man wanted by Roma, who has played in World Cups and European Championships.

In time, Lokonga may turn out to be an inspired arrival. It might well take him a while to find his feet, but he deserves the chance to prove himself at Arsenal.

