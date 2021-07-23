Rangers transfer exclusive: Offers for Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi likely to be considered

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are open to selling Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi this summer in an effort to strengthen their squad, GIVEMESPORT can reveal.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The idea of selling two of their biggest names might not sound overly ambitious as Steven Gerrard aims to take the Scottish champions into the Champions League proper but, in a post-pandemic market, the chance to raise money is tempting.

Indeed, the club are aware that Morelos would like to test himself elsewhere in continental Europe amid reports he is a target for Porto while Hagi has been touted as a target for other big clubs such as Sevilla.

There is no indication that either would force a move away from Ibrox but, should the right offers come in, the pair could be sold.

How many goals were Morelos and Hagi involved in last season?

Should Gerrard line up without two of his biggest attacking stars as Rangers look to defend their long-awaited title, his team will have lost a huge amount of the firepower that helped them back to the summit of the Scottish game.

That's not to say they cannot be replaced but, with Morelos having scored 11 times while providing 3 assists in the league last season while Hagi laid on 9 assists to go along with his 6 goals, Rangers would lose out on 29% of the contributions towards their overall total of 78 goals.

Where could Rangers strengthen?

Obviously, John Lundstram has arrived from Sheffield United to further strengthen in midfield and, during his first season in the Premier League, the 27-year-old's scored 5 times, which should be a source of optimism for those at Ibrox.

If he can help bring more firepower from deep and Fashion Sakala hit the ground running after his to Ibrox, perhaps the club won't have too many problems in replacing their stars.

In other areas, GIVEMESPORT understands Rangers remain keen on Coventry City's defensive midfielder Gustavo Hamer, while Colombian forward Santiago Moreno was mooted as a direct replacement for Hagi by Football Insider in May.

What has been said about Rangers' transfer plans?

Pundit Kevin Campbell recently predicted that Rangers would start to listen to offers for their star players once they made it through to the Champions League group stages, with either Malmo or HJK Helsinki lying ahead in August.

"I think once they have secured qualification for the Champions League they will listen to offers for at least one of their star men,” he said to Football Insider recently.

“You are guaranteed money once you are into the group stages. You’ve got six games and three sell-out home games. It’s worth an awful lot.

“The sole focus right now will be getting through and after that I’m sure we could see Rangers do a bit of moving and shaking."

