Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence trailer unveiled at EA Play Live

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Apex Legends removed the proverbial cover from Season 10 which will be called Emergence.

Respawn Entertainment revealed their latest production work during EA Play Live and introduced an all-new legend that goes by the name of Seer, who possesses a glare that can reduce enemies to dust.

More content is on the horizon, with Apex revealing that a gameplay trailer for Seer will be coming on 26th July 2021. But for now, we got to know more about Respawn's latest character, his backstory and how he plays.

Emergence will also bring Ranked Arenas to Apex Legends for the first time, which will add importance to the game's 3v3 mode that was introduced during Legacy.

That being said, Respawn went all out with their cinematic trailer this time around and got many fans within the gaming community talking.

Read more: Apex Legends: Season 10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Emergence at EA Play Live

After recently amassing 100 million active players after just two years, Respawn and EA have not been resting on their laurels and released this stunning footage in the build-up to Emergence's upcoming release (via Apex Legends' Twitter account).

As you can see, Seer consumes his enemies in many different ways which could make him one of the most powerful legends to play as in Apex.

Of course, that is still yet to be proven. But Valkryie, the legend added during Season 9, was also noticeable in terms of her offensive abilities. So it will be interesting to see how much Seer is buffed compared to others.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News