Tokyo Olympics Day Three: Team GB's Vicky Thornley into single sculls quarter-finals

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will commence this afternoon in Tokyo but this summer's action has already started to unfold.

GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that has happened overnight, what’s to come today, and the latest Team GB news.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

South Korea set new Olympic record in archery

A new Olympic record was set last night during the women's individual archery event.

An San of South Korea finished top of the heats with a staggering 680 points, breaking the previous 25-year long record.

Her nation would go on to completely dominate the opening round. San was part of the women's and mixed team event, where South Korea also set new Olympic records.

Naomi Osaka opening match rescheduled

World number two Naomi Osaka was due to get her 2020 Olympic run underway tomorrow, but the International Tennis Federation has confirmed her opening match will be pushed back to Sunday, July 25th.

The four-time Grand Slam winner will face off against China's Zheng Saisai as she vies for her first Olympic medal on home soil.

The reasoning for the rescheduling of the fixture is yet to be revealed.

Ona Carbonell voices "disappointment" over leaving breastfeeding son at home

Spanish artistic swimmer Ona Carbonell has voiced her disappointment over being forced to leave her infant son at home due to the Olympic Covid-19 guidelines.

The 31-year-old posted an Instagram video where she explains why her son Kai will not be joining her in Tokyo.

"Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympics Games accompanied by our infants or young children," she wrote in the caption.

"We have been informed by the organizing entities of some extremely drastic measures that make this option impossible for me. After receiving countless expressions of support and encouragement to go to Tokyo with Kai, I wanted to express my disappointment and disillusionment that I will finally have to travel without him."

New Zealand come top in single and double sculls rowing

It was a thrilling opener out on the water last night as the battle for a spot in the quarter-finals took place.

New Zealand came first through Emma Twigg in the singles event along with doubles pair Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne, who beat the USA by 0:02.03.

The pressure will be on this year to improve on their three-medal haul from Rio 2016 and top the standings for rowing.

What is coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today?

Of course, there is the matter of the grand Opening Ceremony this afternoon as the Games officially get underway in Tokyo. The ceremony will be available to watch live on BBC One and Eurosport or streamed via BBC iPlayer from 12pm BST.

There will be no other tournaments taking place today, but Saturday will be full of exciting sports to watch.

Team GB watch

Great Britain's Vicky Thornley has booked her place in the women's single sculls quarter-final.

The Wales native secured her spot in the next round after winning her heat with a time of 7:44.30.

Thornley is competing in her third Olympic Games and will be pushing to help recreate Team GB's success in Rio de Janeiro after they topped the medal table for rowing with three golds and two silver.

