We've probably all wasted hours of Wikipedia looking up the career of obscure footballers.

You can find out just about anything about any relatively high-profile player.

Who they played for, how many matches they played, how many goals they scored, their transfer fees, their personal life. Yeah, it's a rabbit hole of information when you're supposed to be doing something a bit more productive.

If you know exactly what we're talking about then you might do pretty well at this quiz.

We've picked out 20 random footballers and visited their Wikipedia page. Can you identify the player on their career path alone?

Some are relatively easy. Some are pretty tough.

But how well do you know your career paths?

Here is the scoring system:

1-5: Embarrassing effort

6-10: You're no expert

11-14: Well played

15-19: You know your stuff

20/20: You're either a cheat or a genius

Let us know how you got on in the Facebook comment section after completing the quiz.

And we'll give you a bit of a clue. The stadium in the background of each question relates to the club where the player played during his career. That's if you can identify the stadium...

So, without further ado, let's see if you're a football fraud or a football genius.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

