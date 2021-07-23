Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs open to offers for international with "big heart"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are open to offers for right-back Matt Doherty this summer, despite signing him just one year ago.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Doherty?

TalkSPORT claim that Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for Ireland international Doherty this summer, despite the recent appointment of his former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs manager.

The report suggests that Spurs' outgoings are expected to ramp up with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier also on the list of players that the club are willing to let go of in the transfer window.

What has Nuno Espirito Santo said about Doherty?

Former Wolves manager Nuno was full of praise for Doherty in 2019 and claimed that the defender has a big heart.

Speaking to Wolves’ official club website in 2019, Nuno said, “Doherty has been fantastic. He has a big heart, he goes up and down, doesn’t rest.

“It’s a tough job and we are very, very happy with him. I think last season he had a fantastic season and this was a big challenge to prove himself in the Premier League and he’s doing so well.”

How did Doherty perform last season?

Spurs signed Doherty from Wolves last summer for a fee of £14.7m, but since then he has failed to nail down a place in Tottenham's starting XI.

The 29-year-old was in and out of the side in rotation with Serge Aurier last term as he made just 17 Premier League appearances.

The right-back managed only two assists in the previous campaign, although he did fulfil his defensive responsibilities as he averaged 1.7 tackles and 2.1 clearances per league game. He also won 2.9 aerial duels each match.

Why would Nuno want to sell Doherty?

It seems unlikely that Nuno would want to get rid of a player that he's already so familiar with and has had success alongside in the past. The pair contributed to Wolves' promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

However, recent reports from Football Insider go some way to explaining why the north London outfit would be willing to let the 29-year-old leave the club. The report revealed that Tottenham expect to complete the signing of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this month.

The Japan international offers considerably more versatility than Doherty as he can play anywhere across the backline.

Should Tottenham be able to recoup a decent figure for Doherty, then they should sell him and look to reinvest the money into Tomiyasu.

