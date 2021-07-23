Argentina, Italy, Brazil: Who is the most successful nation in football history?
Argentina managed to end their trophy drought this summer.
La Albiceleste went into this summer's Copa America having not won a major trophy since 1993.
They had reached seven finals since then but had been defeated in each and every one of them.
But Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, emerged triumphant at this summer's tournament.
They defeated fierce rivals Brazil in the final, with Angel Di Maria scoring the only goal of the game.
The relief among Argentina players and staff was plain to see after they ended their 28-year wait for a major trophy.
Their triumph in Brazil was the 18th major trophy that Argentina have won in their illustrious history.
They are now the second most successful football nation in the world.
View the 12 most successful nations in football history, per Goal, below...
Teams that are tied have been sorted by World Cup victories.
12. New Zealand - 5 trophies
5x OSC Nations Cup
11. Australia - 5 trophies
4x OSC Nations Cup
1x AFC Asian Cup
Raphael Varane Bid Rejected? Paul Pogba has rejected a new contract | The Football Terrace
10. Cameroon - 5 trophies
5x Africa Cup of Nations
9. United States - 6 trophies
6x CONCACAF Gold Cup
8. France - 6 trophies
2x World Cup
2x European Championship
2x Confederations Cup
7. Italy - 6 trophies
4x World Cup
2x European Championship
6. Egypt - 7 trophies
7x Africa Cup of Nations
5. Germany - 8 trophies
4x World Cup
3x European Championship
1x Confederations Cup
4. Mexico - 12 trophies
11x CONCACAF Gold Cup
1x Confederations Cup
3. Uruguay - 17 trophies
15x Copa America
2x World Cup
2. Argentina - 18 trophies
15x Copa America
2x World Cup
1x Confederations Cup
1. Brazil - 18 trophies
5x World Cup
9x Copa America
4x Confederations Cup
So Brazil are still the most successful nation in football history courtesy of their five World Cup wins.
Argentina are now level with their fierce rivals for major trophies won, though, following their 15th Copa America triumph.
Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be looking to overtake Brazil by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.