Argentina managed to end their trophy drought this summer.

La Albiceleste went into this summer's Copa America having not won a major trophy since 1993.

They had reached seven finals since then but had been defeated in each and every one of them.

But Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, emerged triumphant at this summer's tournament.

They defeated fierce rivals Brazil in the final, with Angel Di Maria scoring the only goal of the game.

The relief among Argentina players and staff was plain to see after they ended their 28-year wait for a major trophy.

Their triumph in Brazil was the 18th major trophy that Argentina have won in their illustrious history.

They are now the second most successful football nation in the world.

View the 12 most successful nations in football history, per Goal, below...

Teams that are tied have been sorted by World Cup victories.

12. New Zealand - 5 trophies

5x OSC Nations Cup

11. Australia - 5 trophies

4x OSC Nations Cup

1x AFC Asian Cup

10. Cameroon - 5 trophies

5x Africa Cup of Nations

9. United States - 6 trophies

6x CONCACAF Gold Cup

8. France - 6 trophies

2x World Cup

2x European Championship

2x Confederations Cup

7. Italy - 6 trophies

4x World Cup

2x European Championship

6. Egypt - 7 trophies

7x Africa Cup of Nations

5. Germany - 8 trophies

4x World Cup

3x European Championship

1x Confederations Cup

4. Mexico - 12 trophies

11x CONCACAF Gold Cup

1x Confederations Cup

3. Uruguay - 17 trophies

15x Copa America

2x World Cup

2. Argentina - 18 trophies

15x Copa America

2x World Cup

1x Confederations Cup

1. Brazil - 18 trophies

5x World Cup

9x Copa America

4x Confederations Cup

So Brazil are still the most successful nation in football history courtesy of their five World Cup wins.

Argentina are now level with their fierce rivals for major trophies won, though, following their 15th Copa America triumph.

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be looking to overtake Brazil by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

