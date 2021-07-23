Football Manager 2022: Developers confirm women's football coming soon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of the Football Manager series have confirmed that women's football will be added in future releases.

Sports Interactive are currently hard at work to bring the gaming community the 2022 version of the franchise that has been enormously successful ever since the first release back in 2005 and has been published by the iconic Japanese firm Sega during that timeframe.

Like most Football Manager games - they rarely disappoint. However, the 2021 version provided mixed reviews with players despite receiving high praise from critics. Some of the complaints revolved around the "scripted" nature of matches and how it was the "easiest sports management game" (via Metacritic).

While gaming developers will have accepted that they cannot cater to everyone's needs, they are always looking to expand their reach to relate to as many football fans around the world as they possibly can - and this doesn't stop with men's football.

Women's football has started to gain huge interest, especially with the array of top talent playing in the Women's Super League (WSL) such as Toni Duggan, Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby just to name a few.

Women's football coming to Football Manager

Speaking to PcGamesN, Sports Interactive's studio director Miles Jacobson insisted that it's "the right thing to do" to boost interest in the women's game, but could not confirm when it will be arriving on Football Manager.

“It’s not something the company should normally admit to, but we were a part of the problem, and are now determined to fix that, and to force others along the way as well,” he said.

“Which is one of the reasons why we’re announcing it without a timeline – to say that we’re doing it, it’s partly because we need to throw down that gauntlet to others, to be doing the same.”

This is not just good news for fans of the WSL, but women's football as a whole. Fingers crossed that we get to play and operate with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City taking on Lyon, PSG and Barcelona in the Women's Champions League.

