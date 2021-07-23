Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports have indicated that when he does eventually return to WWE, with the company apparently wanting his return to take place later on this year, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is going to be appearing on BOTH Raw and SmackDown.

This comes after, as was noted previously in this article, WWE wants to have The Rock back this year, with reports emerging yesterday that even suggested that the Hollywood megastar will be at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast provided some further clarity on WWE's plans for The Rock, noting that while his feud with Roman Reigns will play out on SmackDown, the USA Network is eager to have him appear on Raw.

This means that, according to Zarian, WWE is going to have The Rock appear on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown when he does return to TV:

“I can tell you, USA Network tentatively wants him on that Monday. By the way, he’s gonna go everywhere. This isn’t just a RAW storyline. He’s going to go everywhere.”

This certainly isn't out of the realms of possibility, especially considering WWE has announced that John Cena will be appearing on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown shows in the lead up to his huge match with Roman Reigns at next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As has been widely reported over the last several months, WWE is intent on having The Rock wrestle at WrestleMania 38 next year against his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rock's appearance at Survivor Series will likely set that up.

As has been speculated, reports have suggested that WWE is going to have Survivor Series in November be a celebration of The Rock's career, considering he debuted at the pay-per-view 25 years prior.

