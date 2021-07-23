Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Recent reports suggest that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United, having rejected a sizeable new contract offer from the club.

Should he be allowed to leave Old Trafford, though, it won't only be the French midfielder who has cause for celebration. This is because any transfer for Pogba will result in yet another bumper payday for his infamous super-agent Mino Raiola.

The 53-year-old Raiola represents a number of the game's most high-profile stars and his brash, direct approach when dealing with his clients' affairs has frequently caused controversy.

Once referred to as a s***bag by Sir Alex Ferguson for his role in instigating Pogba's move from United to Juventus in 2012, Raiola is a master at squeezing the best financial terms from any negotiations.

Aside from Pogba, Raiola also looks after the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland, Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma - among others.

He might have his critics over the way in which he conducts business, but Raiola's methods have made him a truckload of cash over the years.

Per the Daily Mail, a study has shown that Raiola is the world's top-earning agent when it comes to the average amount he rakes in for a deal.

Research conducted by OLBG pegs the average sum that he pockets from a transfer at a staggering £796,345. With these sorts of sums involved, it is no wonder that he is often keen to push his players towards a change of scenery. Raiola is followed on the list by Meissa N'Diaye of Sport Cover, who profits to the tune of £530,118 for every deal struck.

Raiola's eye-watering haul from each move he brokers puts him nearly £300,000 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes, who still manages to pull in £505,307 per transfer. By comparison, Jonathan Barnett - who works on behalf of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale - commands only £153,073 for every deal.

These figures are skewed in a sense by the fact that Raiola keeps a very select client base. Believed to have just 77 players on his books, his number is dwarfed by the 673 looked after by Barnett and 149 taken care of by Mendes.

The biggest operator in terms of volume is The Wasserman group, which has close to 700 players in its portfolio.

Raiola might not be the most prolific of agents, but he is easily the best-paid per deal. His stable of superstar clients are estimated to be worth close to £800m, with Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland believed to be his most valuable at a massive £117m. With those figures in mind, it is easy to see why Raiola might be pushing for a big-money move for the Norwegian this summer.

Raiola is fully aware of those that oppose his methods, but has openly admitted that he isn't bothered by the negative press that surrounds him.

"I don't have power and influence," he told the BBC earlier this year. "My job is to get the best deal done for my player. And no more than that. And doing that is to provide him with a whole range of services that people don't even know."

In fairness, we don't know the extent to which Raiola is involved in each of his player's careers. However, what we can now be absolutely sure of is that he makes an exceptionally good living from his work.

