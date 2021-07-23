Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United star Eric Bailly has emerged as somewhat of a cult hero.

While injuries have limited his game time at Old Trafford pretty much since the day he arrived from Villarreal in 2016, the 27-year-old has made quite the impact when he has been fully fit.

Indeed, from arguing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to some slightly unorthodox defending, it's a shame that the Ivory Coast international - who has often looked like an elite option alongside Harry Maguire - hasn't been able to enjoy a true run of form.

Still, promisingly for United, Bailly is fit and is currently gearing up for the new season while away on international duty at the Olympic Games in Japan.

Yesterday, they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in Yokohama and fans were treated to some classic Bailly.

After winning a free-kick, the Ivorian star dallied and was caught in possession by an opponent while seemingly still having his mind on bickering with the referee. Attempting to drag the ball back, he was pressed into a mistake, before embarking almost running into his own teammate while attempting to rectify his mistake.

Clearly, that's not an accurate reflection on just how good Bailly can be and perhaps merely a sign of rustiness after a summer break that followed an injury-ravaged campaign.

Still, the clip (as you can see above from @NoContextEricBailly) did make quite the impression on social media.

"This guy never ceases to amaze me," said @mexxins.

"What’s this guy on," asked @TheoKidd93.

"He is literally the most unserious person on this planet," stated @GuardOfHonorRVP.

"Between this and what happened with Rojo yesterday, sometimes I wonder how can I survive watching United when our main back two are those guys," wrote @Xarthya.

"Eric Bailly going FULL Eric Bailly in these Olympics already? Say no more," said @H4Llrj.

"@ManUtd please sign Varane, my blood pressure can’t withstand another season of this," begged Fred Woodward.

"Never a dull match whenever he plays," claimed @Neorohit.

"Announce Varane ASAP," pleaded @chef_phila.

"This guy can't be real man," commented @_JoelFr_.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane to City agreed, Smith Rowe commits to Arsenal

News Now - Sport News