This upcoming weekend (July 24) would have seen the highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas.

However, the final bout of the trilogy has been rescheduled to October 9 after a COVID-19 outbreak at Fury’s camp.

Fury acknowledged the unfortunate circumstances which saw the fight being postponed, however feels as though he should not be blamed for falling ill.

When talking to Daily Mail, he said:

“I’m the last person to blame, I don’t have a large entourage, unlike most world champions with all their a**-licking hangers on. Since coming back into camp I hadn’t been anywhere other than my new house here and the Top Rank gym. Nor had my team

“The only people whose movements I couldn’t completely control were my sparring partners, who change.

"They came in and out of the bubble and everyone knows this town is full of COVID. I suspect we caught it from one of them.”

‘The Gypsy King’ goes into the third and final bout between the pair having been victorious last time around (February 2020) and claiming the WBC title.

The fight went 7 rounds with Fury undoubtedly dominating throughout. Many fans feel as though Fury also should have won the first matchup between the two; when back in December 2018 they faced off for the heavyweight title and it ended in a controversial draw.

However, it sets up the trilogy for an unmissable conclusion with it all to play for. Wilder saw his first loss handed to him last time around, and will be adamant to make amends and reclaim the title.

But Fury fears no man, he recently said:

“Mentally he’s [Wilder] a broken man, I destroyed him last time in seven rounds and I will ruin him quicker next time, Inside five. He knows that if we fought ten times I would win ten times.”

The Englishman is making his intentions clear and will enter the ring feeling as confident as ever, looking to extend his undefeated professional record.

Fury is even already looking ahead to fights post-Wilder - the Gypsy King is intent on facing fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in the near future, and promoter Eddie Hearn is adamant on the fight going ahead.

The pair were already discussing contracts earlier this year, before Fury announced he was contractually obliged to see out the Wilder trilogy first, as well as Joshua facing Oleksandr Uysk on September 25.

Boxing fans will be eager to see a bout arranged between the pair, the all-British unification would be set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight since boxing legend Lennox Lewis in 2000.

