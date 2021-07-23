Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Free Access Week Is Now Live For All Players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We were treated to Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War Season 4 Reloaded recently, and now there is a free access week allowing anyone to play with all the new content that has arrived in the game.

Since Cold War has taken over the reins from Modern Warfare on the battle royale game Warzone, there have been mid-season updates. These Reloaded updates have given players fresh content midway through the season and has helped keep them entertained and keep engagement on the game very high.

They have brought lots of new content in the past and season 3 was a perfect example of this as they had a massive action movie heroes event which saw Rambo and John McClane join the game as Operators.

The Call of Duty and Warzone season 4 Reloaded update didn’t have a huge event with it, but it still has brought fans some great content and the gaming community are loving what it has to offer.

Free Access Week Has Arrived In Call Of Duty

Huge news has been recently confirmed by Call of Duty revealing that the next six days is free access week.

This means that players who don’t even have the game will be able to play Cold War Season 4 Reloaded. They have access to not just multiplayer, but also Zombies. This is a really good idea as not only does it give some members of the community free access to the game for a whole week but it is also a good way to advertise the game and try to get more people buying it.

There is a bunch of new content that gamers can get their hands on, including new multiplayer maps, Rush, Hijacked and Paintball mosh pit. They can also play the brand new Mauer Der Toten Zombies map.

Hopefully many new players jump on for this free access week, which ends on the 29th July, and it attracts them to buy the whole game.

It is a very popular game at the moment, and with such good content coming out during season 4, we are thoroughly excited for season 5 to drop in the near future.

