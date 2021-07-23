Tokyo Olympics 2021: Ask Alexa for Olympics and Paralympics updates

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Olympic Games are set to get underway and Amazon's Alexa is ready to answer all of your questions and queries on the event itself.

The 32nd summer event is on the cusp of getting started as 206 countries will be getting together to take part in 33 sports across 46 disciplines, with a host of new contests being added for the first time.

Tokyo, Japan's capital city, will host the Games for the second time in its history and Team GB will be looking to top the medal standings once the Olympic torch is extinguished following the Games' conclusion.

With the opening ceremony set to take place today, Amazon have introduced another intelligent update that will benefit users regarding one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events of the year so far.

Alexa Olympic Updates

Throughout the Olympic Games, Alexa will now provide daily news summaries from all the goings-on across Tokyo's Olympic Park. From archery to athletics and table tennis to the triathlon, every box will be ticked by the smart device.

Here is an example of some of the questions users can ask about the Tokyo Olympics 2021:

“Alexa, what’s the Olympics update?”

“Alexa, what’s the Paralympics update?”

“Alexa, what’s Team GB’s Olympics update?”

“Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s Olympics update?”

“Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s Paralympics update?”

“Alexa, which country has the most gold meals?”

“Alexa, what’s Team GB’s medal count?”

“Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s medal count?”

“Alexa, who is the athlete of the day?”

Amazon also advised that users can keep up to date with the medal table by asking Alexa, which country has the most gold medals?”, or, “Alexa, what’s [insert team name] medal count?”.

This is a great update and something that will really help people keep in the loop regarding everything Olympic-related, with prep towards Paralympic queries expected to be added soon.

You can find all of the latest news from the Olympic Games right here at GiveMeSport.

