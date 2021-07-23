eFootball: Will There Be Cross-Play?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pro Evolution Soccer have caused a lot of shock as they announced the game would be no more and would instead be called eFootball. Due to this many gamers are wondering whether there will be cross-play.

eFootball looks to be trying to reshape the sports gaming world as we know it and provide direct competition with popular franchise FIFA.

This is clearly the last throw of the dice from developers Konami to compete, but it looks to be a really clever move.

Not only are they making a new football game, but it is also free-to-play and they are looking to get involved in the eSports world too, something that will appeal to a lot of fans.

Will there be cross-play in eFootball?

Gaming fans who love cross-play and who have mates on other consoles will be thoroughly pleased to hear that eFootball will allow cross-play.

It will bring a whole different meaning to cross-play and over the course of a few months, we will have full cross-play in the game.

eFootball have produced a roadmap in which they reveal what exactly they are going to release in the game and when, and we should have a full version of the game by the end of the winter.

In this roadmap they showed exactly how cross-play will work. First of all, cross-generation matches will be available in the early Autumn when the game is released.

It looks like eFootball have really thought this through to try and attract the whole of the gaming fan base, and due to this, expectations are starting to build.

Hopefully, eFootball meets these expectations and we are treated to another great football game to play with.

