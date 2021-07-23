Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has backed himself to 'submit' Dustin Poirier if they meet inside the Octagon in December.

The Brazilian MMA fighter is currently on vacation with his family after capturing the vacant title with a second-round finish of Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

And he would welcome a future fight against Poirier, who came out on top in his trilogy bout against Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10.

Oliveira told MMA Fighting: “I believe Dustin fought Conor because he knew he would be making a lot of money. He passed on the belt to fight for money but knew that he would be next in line with a win. I don’t know what his plans are.”

“I think that a fight with Nate would also give him a lot of money, but I don’t know what’s the logic behind that. Every person thinks one way.

"I believe the right fight to make is Charles Oliveira-Dustin Poirier, but I’m not worried about it. I’m the champion. They are the ones that must run after me and the belt, not the other way around.”

Bookmakers SportsBetting.ag have posted odds for a hypothetical match-up between Oliveira and Poirier with the American coming in as a hefty -180 favourite, but 'Do Bronx' is unconcerned by how others see the fight unfolding.

“I believe the firepower in my hands, but I think in a fight against Dustin, I believe I can submit him,” the 31-year-old said. “Working with my hands, with my strikes, I would definitely cause a lot of damage and then submit him.

“It’s going to be a war, a great fight. He deserves all the respect in the world, he has heavy hands and good jiu-jitsu, too, so I think it’s going to be a great fight, but I believe in my victory.”

The Brazilian says that, while he respects 32-year-old Poirier, he believes he will have too much for the former UFC interim lightweight champion.

“He deserves all the respect in the world for everything he’s done, but I’m not worried about what people bring to the table against me,” he added. “I worry about what I’m going to add to my game. I have firepower in both hands, everybody sees how much I’ve evolved on the feet, and I have my jiu-jitsu.

“It’s going to be a great fight, if this one really happens. It’s going to be a great show [for the fans], and I’m ready on the feet and on the ground.

"I’m well both mentally, physically and spiritually. I’m happy. Let’s go. We’ll be defending what’s ours in December.”

