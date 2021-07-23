Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Son Heung-min has signed a new contract at Tottenham.

The South Korean has been handed a new year four-year deal which sees him tied down until 2026.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the Club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here," he told Tottenham's official website.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon."

According to Football Insider, Son is now being paid £200,000-per-week by the club. That's a substantial increase on his previous £140,000-per-week contract.

That makes him Tottenham's highest-paid player, alongside Harry Kane.

You can view the wages of every Spurs player, per The Sun, below...

Alfie Whiteman | Wage: £4,000-a-week

Joe Rodon | Wage: £10,000-a-week

Japhet Tanganga | Wage: £23,000-a-week

Sergio Reguilon | Wage: £48,000-a-week

Harry Winks | Wage: £50,000-a-week

Joe Hart | Wage: £52,000-a-week

Ben Davies | Wage: £60,000-a-week

Davinson Sanchez | Wage: £65,000-a-week

Matt Doherty | Wage: £65,000-a-week

Giovani Lo Celso | Wage: £70,000-a-week

Serge Aurier | Wage: £70,000-a-week

Eric Dier | Wage: £72,000-a-week

Steven Bergwijn | Wage: £73,000-a-week

Moussa Sissoko | Wage: £80,000-a-week

Lucas Moura | Wage: £80,000-a-week

Erik Lamela | Wage: £80,000-a-week

Toby Alderweireld | Wage: £80,000-a-week

Hugo Lloris | Wage: £100,000-a-week

Dele Alli | Wage: £100,000-a-week

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg | Wage: £102,000-a-week

Tanguy Ndombele | Wage: £160,000-a-week

Harry Kane | Wage: £200,000-a-week

Son Heung-min | Wage: £200,000-a-week

Son's new contract is richly deserved.

The South Korean was very impressive in 2020/21, scoring 22 times and recording 17 assists.

Spurs will be relieved he has decided to extend his stay, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the future of their other star player, Kane.

