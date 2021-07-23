Son-Heung min, Harry Kane, Dele Alli: Tottenham's player wages revealed
Son Heung-min has signed a new contract at Tottenham.
The South Korean has been handed a new year four-year deal which sees him tied down until 2026.
“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the Club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here," he told Tottenham's official website.
“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon."
According to Football Insider, Son is now being paid £200,000-per-week by the club. That's a substantial increase on his previous £140,000-per-week contract.
That makes him Tottenham's highest-paid player, alongside Harry Kane.
You can view the wages of every Spurs player, per The Sun, below...
Alfie Whiteman | Wage: £4,000-a-week
Joe Rodon | Wage: £10,000-a-week
Japhet Tanganga | Wage: £23,000-a-week
Sergio Reguilon | Wage: £48,000-a-week
Harry Winks | Wage: £50,000-a-week
Joe Hart | Wage: £52,000-a-week
Ben Davies | Wage: £60,000-a-week
Davinson Sanchez | Wage: £65,000-a-week
Matt Doherty | Wage: £65,000-a-week
Giovani Lo Celso | Wage: £70,000-a-week
Serge Aurier | Wage: £70,000-a-week
Eric Dier | Wage: £72,000-a-week
Steven Bergwijn | Wage: £73,000-a-week
Moussa Sissoko | Wage: £80,000-a-week
Lucas Moura | Wage: £80,000-a-week
Erik Lamela | Wage: £80,000-a-week
Toby Alderweireld | Wage: £80,000-a-week
Hugo Lloris | Wage: £100,000-a-week
Dele Alli | Wage: £100,000-a-week
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg | Wage: £102,000-a-week
Tanguy Ndombele | Wage: £160,000-a-week
Harry Kane | Wage: £200,000-a-week
Son Heung-min | Wage: £200,000-a-week
Son's new contract is richly deserved.
The South Korean was very impressive in 2020/21, scoring 22 times and recording 17 assists.
Spurs will be relieved he has decided to extend his stay, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the future of their other star player, Kane.