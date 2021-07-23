West Brom Transfer News: Fresh development emerges in ongoing saga involving Baggies ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Set to kick off their 2021/22 Championship campaign in two weeks' time against AFC Bournemouth, it will be fascinating to see how West Bromwich Albion will fare under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman will unquestionably fancy his chances of leading the Baggies to a great deal of success later this year following his superb spell in charge of Barnsley last season.

Ismael exceeded all expectations at Oakwell by guiding the Tykes to the play-off semi-finals where they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

Having decided to bring former Barnsley talisman Alex Mowatt to the Hawthorns earlier this month, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the midfielder goes on to make a positive impact for West Brom after providing 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the previous campaign.

The scale of the club's success may depend on whether Sam Johnstone opts to move on to pastures new this summer as the shot-stopper has emerged as a key player for the Baggies in recent years.

A report from Football Insider yesterday suggested that West Ham have backed up their recent £6m bid by offering West Brom a fee believed to be in the region of £11m for the 28-year-old.

It is understood that Johnstone is now the club's number-one target for the goalkeeping position despite the fact that they have been heavily linked with Alphonse Areola in recent weeks.

However, in a fresh twist in this ongoing transfer saga, it has now been revealed that West Ham have seemingly not stepped up their interest in Johnstone yet.

According to The Athletic journalist Steve Madeley, the Irons have not tabled a second offer for the shot-stopper following West Brom's decision to drop their asking price to £12m.

The Baggies will offer Johnstone a new contract if he opts to stay at The Hawthorns this summer in an attempt to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If West Brom have indeed lowered their valuation for Johnstone, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he seals a move to the Premier League between now and the end of the transfer window as he certainly isn't short of suitors.

During the 37 top-flight appearances that he made during the previous campaign, the keeper illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by making 166 saves which was the highest number recorded by a player in this division.

With this particular saga set to rumble on, it is imperative that Ismael drafts up a list of replacements for Johnstone as a failure to do so could have a detrimental impact on West Brom's fortunes next season.

By securing a respectable fee this summer, the Baggies boss could also use the money generated from the keeper's sale to strengthen his squad in other areas.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane to City agreed, Smith Rowe commits to Arsenal

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News