A new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that the last he'd heard was that WWE higher-ups were not interested in bringing former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk back to the company.

This comes after it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp this week that CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are in advanced negotiations regarding the former WWE Champion making his in-ring return for the company.

Speaking about the matter in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer explained that, as far as he is aware, AEW isn't facing much competition from WWE in their attempt to secure Punk's services.

However, Meltzer explains that reports of AEW and CM Punk being in talks could incentivise WWE to make the former UFC star an offer, but this was merely speculation on his part:

The last we heard WWE wasn’t interested in Punk, but AEW being interested in him could have easily changed that tune. Two years back AEW had basically said they’d never do business with Punk, although my experience is never doesn’t exist in wrestling, whether it comes to either side, as there was bitterness at times regarding Punk across the board a few years back.

As of right now, so reputable sources are reporting that AEW and CM Punk have agreed to a deal, with reports that are circulating right now only stating that Punk and AEW officials are in talks.

However, Dave Meltzer has also explained that the belief within WWE is that CM Punk has officially signed with AEW, writing:

With Punk, a WWE source has said that internally the belief is that Punk has signed with AEW. There are a number of things going on behind-the-scenes that would indicate that, but nobody in AEW has confirmed it, and of course, they won’t until the decision is made for them to go public with something of that magnitude.

