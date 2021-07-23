eFootball: Match Pass Details Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

eFootball is a new sports game that was announced this week and we have all the latest details on the match pass that will be available for players upon release.

The game was developed by Konami, the same people who made Pro Evolution Soccer, and they have decided to end this famous franchise and focus on eFootball.

What is great to hear about it is the fact that it will follow the pattern of many popular games and be free-to-play. This could see lots of gamers try out the game and could see them compete with popular sports games NBA 2K and FIFA.

The next few months are sure to be interesting for Konami and if eFootball doesn’t get the popularity they want, then it will definitely be worrying for the developers.

Match pass Details Revealed For eFootball

When eFootball was announced, they revealed a roadmap which showed all the details around what would be released and what content would be coming to eFootball.

Within the image of the roadmap, many eager gaming fans spotted that there would be a match pass coming to the game in Autumn time.

So far, not all the details have been revealed around the match pass, however from the image, it looks like this will be similar to the battle pass system we see in other games, like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone.

There will be levels in the match pass, and each level looks like it will have unlockable rewards. From the image, we could see that coins will be one of these rewards.

For now, it is uncertain as to whether a match pass will have to be bought using real life currency and if there will be seasons, but it looks like eFootball are following the path that many free-to-play games use these days.

This is a great idea from eFootball, as we can see that it has been highly successful in the gaming world, and hopefully this could give them the edge over FIFA.

When more details are revealed, we will provide you with all the latest updates and information right here.

