Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following reports that CM Punk was in serious talks with officials from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) regarding an in-ring return, a new report has emerged which suggests that Punk's agreement to join AEW is now a "done deal".

Ringside News - who have been on the money with several backstage reports over the last few months - is reporting that sources have told them that CM Punk to AEW is a "done deal".

The report goes on to say that while a contract has not yet been signed, AEW is just waiting until CM Punk is with them in person to have him sign the deal:

A source has confirmed to us that CM Punk’s arrangement to work for AEW is “a done deal right now.” At this point they are “waiting until they are in person to sign the contract.”

While Ringside News didn't specifically state when CM Punk is going to be debuting for AEW, the report notes that it's unlikely that "AEW would pass up the opportunity" to have CM Punk first appear at All Out in September in his home state of Chicago.

Details surrounding CM Punk's arrival in AEW are understandably somewhat limited right now, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any additional information or confirmation from AEW and/or CM Punk on the matter.

On the same day that it was reported that CM Punk was in serious talks with AEW, news broke that Tony Khan had also secured the services of Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE), which you can read more about by clicking here.

Interestingly, it has also been reported today that WWE higher-ups were not interested in bringing former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk back into the company, which you can also find out more about by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News