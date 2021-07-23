Birmingham City Transfer News: Lee Bowyer delivers frank update on 25-year-old's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to kick-off in two weeks' time, Birmingham City will be determined to step up their preparations tomorrow by delivering an encouraging performance against Northampton Town in their latest pre-season friendly.

Blues manager Lee Bowyer has opted to make a host of alterations to his squad this summer as he looks to assemble a team which will be capable of pushing on in the second-tier.

During the closing stages of last season, Birmingham managed to illustrate some real signs of promise under the guidance of the 44-year-old as they retained their second-tier status for another year.

Bowyer has since added six fresh faces to his side as Jordan Graham, Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke, Dion Sanderson, Tahith Chong and Juan Familia-Castillo are all set to line-up for the Blues next month.

However, one of the individuals who is seemingly unlikely to return to St Andrew's this summer is Alen Halilovic.

Despite being offered a new contract by Birmingham in May, the 25-year-old has yet to reveal whether he is willing to put pen to paper and is currently a free-agent following the expiry of his previous deal.

After joining the Blues on a short-term basis last year, Halilovic went on to make 17 appearances in the Championship in which he managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Making reference to the midfielder's current situation, Bowyer has admitted that he doesn't believe that Halilovic will re-sign for Birmingham.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Bowyer said: "I think that we've brought in Chong, so for me that [a return for Halilovic] won't happen.

"He [Halilovic] had his opportunity, and that opportunity has gone, we've replaced that position.

"If you were to say to me is that going to happen, I'd say very, very, very unlikely."

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there is no doubting Halilovic's talent, the Croatian ultimately failed to set the Championship alight with his performances and thus Birmingham may not miss him during the upcoming campaign.

A lack of consistency from the midfielder last season resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.40 in the second-tier as he struggled to adapt to life in England.

Having since drafted in Chong as Halilovic's replacement, there is every chance that the Blues will be able to push on in the former Barcelona man's absence.

Providing that Bowyer is able to draft in some more classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Birmingham make a positive start to the season later this year.

Transfer News LIVE: Gray joins Everton, Gollini to Spurs, PSG eye Pogba

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News