Grid Legends: Latest News, Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Grid Legends was unveiled in all its glory during the recent EA Play Live expo.

Codemasters are providing an adaptation of the long-running racing simulation game with the help of American gaming giants EA, who recently purchased the British firm towards the back end of 2020.

The series has been running since 2008 and the developers are looking to take the game into an entirely new direction, with the emphasis being on narrative, cinematics and an intriguing storyline featuring some famous real-life faces.

On top of this, multiplayer servers will be entirely customisable with the ability to put big rig racers up against light and nimble single-seaters.

Latest News

Release Date

The game's release date has been penned at some point in 2022, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

Cast

Real-life cast members have been blended into this game using technology seen in Disney Plus' The Mandalorian - to immerse the characters into the respective scenes. Here is the cast that will be featuring in Grid Legends:

Ncuti Gatwa

Better known for his role in the successful Netflix series Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa has taken himself behind the wheel and looks to be representing the inexperienced driver in what will be a "classic underdog tale", according to Grid Legends senior designer, Becky Crossdale.

There are two other main cast members which are yet to find out more about at this stage.

Trailer

Here is the trailer that was released during EA Play Live:

