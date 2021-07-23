Watford Transfer News: Fresh update emerges concerning Hornets man's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford will be desperate to make an encouraging start to their return to the Premier League next month after experiencing a resurgence under the guidance of Xisco Munoz earlier this year.

The Spaniard's decision to switch to a 4-3-3 formation ultimately paved the way for the club to seal a second-place finish in the Championship.

A busy start to the summer transfer window by the Hornets has resulted in them securing the services of eight new players.

Whereas it may take some time for some of these new arrivals to adapt to life in the Premier League, the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Danny Rose may be able to make an instant impact at Vicarage Road by using their previous experiences at this level to their advantage.

Considering that there is still plenty of time left for Munoz to add some more fresh faces to his squad, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he makes more moves in the coming weeks.

The scale of the 40-year-old's business could potentially have a direct impact on the future of one of the club's players if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Hornets will only sanction Phillip Zinckernagel's proposed loan move to Nottingham Forest if they sign an attacking player as a replacement for the 26-year-old.

A report by the Watford Observer earlier this month revealed that Forest had made an approach regarding a temporary move for the winger with manager Chris Hughton keen to bolster his options in this particular position following the departures of Sammy Ameobi and Anthony Knockaert.

Since joining Watford in January, Zinckernagel has made 21 appearances for the club in all competitions.

As well as netting one goal for the Hornets, the winger also chipped in with five assists for his team-mates during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

It could be argued that it is a wise decision by Munoz to take this particular stance regarding Zinckernagel's future as loaning him out without signing a player who can operate in his position would be a naïve decision.

Providing that the Hornets boss does indeed bring in another attacker, the decision to send Zinckernagel to Forest could actually benefit both parties.

The winger may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring on a regular basis for the Reds in the Championship next season.

Meanwhile, Watford could integrate him into their team for the 2022/23 campaign if he returns to Vicarage Road as a much more accomplished player.

