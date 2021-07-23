Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has put in countless exceptional performances during his football career.

One of his best ever displays came back in 2006 for Manchester United against Roma.

United went into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford with work to be done.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side lost 2-1 in Italy and needed a positive result to progress to the last four.

United needed Ronaldo to perform to the best of his ability in the second leg and he delivered.

Ronaldo, just 21 years old, put in a masterclass as United won 7-1.

The Portuguese legend bagged himself a brace and recorded an assist in the rout.

Ronaldo was so good on the evening that Roma players begged him to stop dribbling.

"When we were already winning 6-0 one of their players said 'don't do any more dribbles, you're already winning by six', begging," Ronaldo revealed in his book Moments, per Sky Sports.

"Obviously I won't reveal his name, as these are comments brought about by occurrences in the game."

Ronaldo's highlights from the game have been compiled by Twitter user @CR7Comps and it shows why Roma players wanted him to stop dribbling.

He was simply unstoppable on the evening.

While one of his opponents begged him to stop, other Roma players threatened to hurt him.

"Other players ask me to go to play on the opposite side, and others don't show any sense of humour when they make threats to my physical integrity," he added.

"I know that they are merely trying to scare me. But these comments are worthless, for I keep playing exactly the same way."

The words from Roma's players have stuck with Ronaldo, who now refuses to swap shirts with any player of the Italian side.

“Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt," he said in 2018, per the Daily Express.

