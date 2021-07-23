Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals extra details on Bryan Gil move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham bound Bryan Gil is set to join the club on a contract that will run until June 2026.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bryan Gil?

Romano recently claimed that Spurs are set to complete a swap deal to sign Sevilla winger Gil this summer, with Erik Lamela heading in the opposite direction.

The journalist revealed that Tottenham will also have to pay a fee of €25m (£21.6m) alongside Lamela in a player plus cash offer for the Spaniard.

It now appears that the deal is getting ever closer to its completion with the transfer likely to be wrapped up in the next few days, as details of Gil’s contract with the north London side emerge.

What extra details has Fabrizio Romano given on Bryan Gil?

Romano claims that paperwork regarding Tottenham’s swap deal involving Lamela and Gil is set to be completed this weekend with a view of making an announcement in the coming days.

The journalist reveals that the Spain international will join the north London club on a contract that will not expire until June 2026.

Who has Gil been compared to?

Barcelona scout German Vaya Ballabriga compared Gil to Neymar earlier this year and suggested that the 20-year-old was the best player in Spain at the time.

Speaking to SER Catalunya in February as per SPORT, Ballabriga said, "[Gil] is right now the best player in Spain and I compare him with Neymar. He is so versatile, he can play at full-back, through the middle, on the left wing. He's impressive."

The scout also went on to reveal that he had spoken to Barcelona’s sporting director with the winger in mind, which suggests that Spurs were not alone in their admiration of the Spaniard.

Whose game-time could be affected by Gil arriving?

Gil’s seemingly imminent arrival suggests that there will plenty of competition for places on the flanks for Tottenham next season.

The 20-year-old's introduction could mean a reduction in gametime for Spurs wingers Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, whilst it remains to be seen whether Jack Clarke will be involved next season after spending the second half of last term on loan at Stoke.

Gil seems likeliest to deputise for Son on the left wing, however Gareth Bale's departure does leave a space in the starting XI on the right-hand side that all four wide men could potentially end up vying for.

Strength in depth won't be a problem in that position next season for Tottenham, which should mean that they can turn their attention to other areas of the squad that need improvement.

Spurs are said to be targeting new signings at centre-back this summer with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero heavily linked with a summer switch to the Premier League.

