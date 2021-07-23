Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Jadon Sancho.

The English winger arrives in a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho told Manchester United's official website.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

"This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

"I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

The move brings to an end a lengthy transfer saga.

United tried desperately to sign Sancho last summer but failed in their attempts.

They have finally got their man this summer, though, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn't be any happier.

Solskjaer said: "Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

"For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Sancho has been brilliant for Dortmund over the past few seasons.

Just 21 years old, he is already one of the best wingers in the world and will only get better.

United will be hoping that Sancho can fire them to their first Premier League title since 2012.

