Pokémon GO Community Day August 2021: Start Dates, Eevee, Mega Evolutions And Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon GO Community Day returns for August and this time there will be one big difference.

The free-to-play augmented reality (AR) mobile game continues to be one of the highest-grossing titles on the market today, having collaborated with Japanese gaming giants Nintendo and the use of GPS to live life as a Pokemon trainer.

There are now almost 1000 different types of Pokemon to capture to complete your Pokedex having originally started with just 150 back in 2016, and the game has seen some drastic changes for the better since then.

As the warmer months continue to bring out trainers up and down the UK, more bonuses and features will be up for grabs during the eighth month of the year, which you can find below.

Start Dates

Community Day for August will last two days rather than the conventional one for the first time.

The event will get underway on Saturday 14th August 2021 until Sunday 15th August 2021 and on both days, the times will be 11 am BST until 5 pm BST.

Eevee confirmed

Eevee, the evolution type Pokemon, has been confirmed to be the featured species for the event, according to Niantic's official blog.

The developers have confirmed that each of Eevee's eight forms will come with a special attack during the event:

Vaporeon: Scald

Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon

Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower

Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball

Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic

Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse

Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

Psyshock Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know Last Resort.

Niantic added further details regarding bonus items and research:

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon will require only seven hearts instead of the usual 70.

into will require only seven hearts instead of the usual 70. There will be special Timed Research available that rewards a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module.

There will be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

Mega Evolutions

At this time, mega-evolutions are yet to be confirmed for Community Day. But fear not, we will update this article if this news changes at any stage.

