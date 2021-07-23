Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls hit stumbling block in their transfer pursuit of Championship ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After recently securing the services of Olamide Shodipo, Dennis Adeniran and Jaden Brown, Sheffield Wednesday made their fourth signing of the summer transfer window yesterday.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Jack Hunt is set to feature for the Owls next season after sealing a move to Hillsborough.

The full-back will be hoping to play a key role in helping Wednesday achieve a relative amount of success in League One following what was an incredibly disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the Championship.

Not content with these aforementioned arrivals, Owls manager Darren Moore has been linked with a move for a player who featured in the third-tier earlier this year for Portsmouth.

A recent report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon suggested that Wednesday were interested in securing a move for Swansea City midfielder George Byers.

It is understood that the Jacks are willing to part ways with the 25-year-old this summer following their decision to loan him out to Portsmouth in January.

During his time at Fratton Park, Byers made 14 appearances in League One for Pompey as they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

In a fresh update concerning Wednesday's pursuit of the midfielder, it has now been revealed that the club have hit a stumbling block.

According to Nixon, the Owls could struggle to finance a move due to the fact that Byers' wage demands may be too high.

Wednesday decided to part ways with a host of players following their relegation to League One in an attempt to slash their wage bill.

With the club looking to avoid replicating the mistakes which resulted in owner Dejphon Chansiri failing to pay their players last season, they cannot afford to make any rash decisions when it comes to transfers.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This latest update may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the club as Moore would have been taking a significant risk by splashing the cash on Byers.

An inconsistent spell with Portsmouth resulted in the midfielder averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.27 in the third-tier.

Considering that the jury is still out on whether Byers is good enough to play at this level, the Owls ought to switch their focus to other targets in the coming weeks.

Providing that Moore is able to sign some players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in League One, Wednesday could potentially make a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

