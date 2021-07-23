Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury recently spoke out on the COVID outbreak at his training camp for the final match of the trilogy between himself and Deontay Wilder.

The fight was set to happen this Saturday, July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas, but since testing positive for the illness, Fury and his team had no choice other than to postpone the fight - with a new date of October 9 being announced.

However, an ice-cold Heineken wasn’t the only thing on his lips when he sat down with the Daily Mail to discuss the outbreak, the upcoming fight and... Lewis Hamilton?

Tyson Fury is without a doubt a great asset to Britain; he is the current heavyweight world champion, boasts an undefeated professional boxing record, and his work and openness on his struggles has helped destigmatize the issues surrounding men’s mental health - yet he still feels under appreciated.

In America, Fury has an array of acknowledgments under his heavyweight belt; appearing on the cover of Fighter of the Year of Ring Magazine and being voted as Boxer of the Year by the Boxing Writers’ Association of America.

Whereas, in the UK he feels as though he is not viewed to the same degree as, “unlike Lewis Hamilton I live and pay taxes, which went up to £9 million last year.” - referencing how the Formula One star came under scrutiny for tax avoidance charges in 2017.

Before being awarded his knighthood in 2020, many believed the reason Hamilton had not been granted the honour sooner was due to him living in Monaco - a ‘tax haven’.

Yet, in 2019 when HMRC released their UK Income Tax Liabilities statistics, Hamilton was listed among the top 5,000 highest tax payers in the United Kingdom. The F1 star told the Sunday Times in 2014:

“What people don’t realise is that I pay tax here [in the UK], but I don’t earn all my money here.

“I race in 19 different countries, so I earn my money in 20 different places and I pay tax in several different places, and I pay a lot here as well.”

The comments made by Fury toward the driver were no doubt half-hearted and out of humour, but it seems as though the Gypsy King is open to accepting more accolades from his home country - where he is potentially the face of the English boxing scene.

